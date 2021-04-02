Elias ‘JR’ Rodriguez

Obituary

Elias “JR” Rodriguez, 76, Leavenworth, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 4, 1944, in Leavenworth to Elias and Juanita (Inojos) Rodriguez.

JR attended the Old Cathedral school and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1962. After a brief family vacation to Mexico, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 20, 1962, and was assigned to the USS Coral Sea until his honorable discharge on Aug. 2, 1965. He loved serving his country and was proud to let anyone know he was a veteran.

JR worked at the old Goodjohn’s Sach & Door Company before he decided to try something different in laying carpet. On Jan. 1, 1978, he opened his own store called Discount Carpets. He enjoyed bowling, golf and had a great sense of humor.

He met the love of his life, Ana Maria Nunez, and dated for several years before they decided to get married Sept. 16, 1972, in Leavenworth at the Immaculate Conception Church. From this marriage two children were born, Kristi and Eduardo.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 23, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 56, Knights of Columbus Council 900 and a member of the Immaculate Conception parish.

JR is survived by his son, Eduardo (Christina) Rodriguez, Chula Vista California, grandchildren, Eddie Rodriguez, Alex Cervantes, Christian Cervantes and Charlee Da Rosa, Chula Vista, California, brother, Ray (Connie) Rodriguez, and his favorite sister-in-law, Chata Brawner, Jamul California, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Ana M. Rodriguez, daughter, Kristin A. Rodriguez, and brother, Thomas G. Rodriguez.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 4, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to be said at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 5, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Glenn Snow officiating. Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials in his name may be directed to The Point Man Ministries, c/o The Rock of Ages Church, or VAMC Volunteer Services, Building 160.

R.L. Leintz Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published on April 02, 2021