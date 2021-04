Roman Dominic Izzo

Obituary

Roman Dominic Izzo, 42, Leavenworth, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.

A visitation at the funeral home will be Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church.

Belden-Larkin Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published on April 06, 2021