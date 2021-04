Robert Carl Zishka

Obituary

Robert Carl Zishka, 37, Wilsey, Kansas, passed away April 5, 2021.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tonganoxie, Kansas. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service with a rosary being said at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tonganoxie.

Published on April 07, 2021