Idabelle Edlin

Obituary

Idabelle Edlin, 100, formerly of Leavenworth, died April 7, 2021.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at High Prairie Church. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Published on April 08, 2021