John W. Rutledge Sr.

Obituary

John W. “J.W.” Rutledge Sr. passed peacefully April 6, 2021. J.W. was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas, to Maurice Rutledge and Doris Bonnel. He moved to Leavenworth in 1949 and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1953.

J.W. joined the Navy and returned on his boot leave to marry high school sweetheart Helen Marie Bergman on Feb. 24, 1954. Helen survives and resides in Leavenworth.

J.W. and Helen moved to Santa Ana, California, in 1958. J.W. spent five years opening White Front Tire Shops for American Tire Co. but in consideration of education options for the family, J.W. and Helen returned to Leavenworth. J.W. worked at Chartier Service Station, Gronis Hardware, U.S. Postal Service and finished his work career in education and finance at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, where he worked for 23 years. Upon retirement from there, it was back to the workforce at Gronis Hardware, wearing the red shirt and yellow tape measure suspenders until 2009.

During this time, he and his wife enjoyed many years traveling in their motor home and square dancing which included dancing on the Rose Bowl float in California in 1986. J.W. was a member of St Joseph’s Church, helped to start a Cub Scout troop, served on the parish council and many other volunteer positions. He was also a member of the Atchison VFW, lifetime member of the Eagles and the St Joseph’s Benevolent Society.

J.W. is survived by his wife, Helen, daughter, Angela Nguyen (Tri), Lenexa, Kansas, sons, Michael, USAF retired (Patsy), Moore, Oklahoma, and Jeffrey (Marsha), Leavenworth, granddaughter, Kristina Rutledge, Ogaki, Japan, grandson, 2nd Lt. U.S. Marine Corps Alexander Nguyen, presently of Lenexa, Kansas, and brothers, Don Faulconer, U.S. Army Special Forces Vietnam Veteran, California, Tom Rutledge and Jerry Rutledge, Colorado, and sister, Denise Bolin.

He was preceded in death by one son, John Rutledge Jr, his parents, Maurice Rutledge and Doris Faulconer, step-father, Charles Faulconer.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a small family-only service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on John’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on April 08, 2021