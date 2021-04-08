Margaret M. Elliott

Obituary

Margaret M. Elliott passed away Sunday April 4, 2021.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Pamela Fuller, and son, John Elliott Sr. (Judy), Leavenworth. She had three grandchildren: Missy Foster (Rodney), Unionville, Missouri, John Elliott Jr. (Missy), Lawrence, Kansas, and Megan Baker, Lansing, along with seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Violet Schaible, Kansas City, Kansas, and Marilyn Nicklin, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry Elliott Sr., son, Jerry Elliott Jr., and sister, Shirley (Cookie) Peoples.

Margaret was born Jan. 20, 1932, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to Violet (Martin) and Maurice Huckins. She married Jerry Elliott on May 27, 1950, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to his death in July 2000.

For much of her life, Margaret was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Margaret worked at Hallmark Cards for 32 years before retiring in January 1995.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Davis Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, followed by a funeral service. Interment will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Margaret’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on April 08, 2021