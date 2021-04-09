Ann Irene Copeland

Obituary

Ann Irene Copeland, 85, passed Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas, due to failing health. She is a breast and lung cancer survivor. She will be buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.

Ann was born July 24, 1935, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Allan and Gladys (Davies) Nafus. She was married to Frederick Marvin Copeland on Dec. 12, 1959, at the Little Church of the West Chapel, Las Vegas, Nevada. They settled in Long Beach, California, and later moved near family in Leavenworth, Kansas. She lived in Topeka, Kansas, with her son Jim’s family for the past 11 years.

Ann loved crocheting and was an avid bowler. She bowled on a team until last year. Fred worked at the Lansing prison and was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Ann was blessed with two sons, James (Jim) Copeland, spouse Tamara (Runnebaum), and Allan Copeland, spouse Donna (Hill); four grandchildren, Heather, spouse (Zachary) McKinney, Matthew “Austin” Copeland, Brandi Copeland and “AJ” Copeland; five great-grandchildren, Kaden and Evelyn McKinney, Korey and Kallan East, and Brylee Copeland.

Ann has a living sister, Faye Davies. She is preceded in death by her parents, spouse, siblings, Donald and John Nafus, Judy Nafus and Beryl Astolfi, in-laws, Frederick and Eugenia Isabelle Madron Copeland, and brother-in-law, Ken Copeland.

