Genevieve Faye Evans (Collins)

Obituary

Genevieve Faye Evans (Collins), 90, Leavenworth, gained her angel wings on March 24, 2021, with her daughter, Jeanette, granddaughter, Emily, and the wonderful staff of Providence Medical Center ICU by her side. She was born Oct. 17, 1930, in Gate, Oklahoma, to Oracle and Esther (Patten) Collins.

She attended high school in Gate, Oklahoma. Genevieve graduated as the only girl in her class of 10 in 1948. She then continued her education at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. There she met the love of her life, Jimmie Evans. They married on Oct. 2, 1949, at Friends Church in Gate, Oklahoma, and began a long, wonderful life together of 72 years.

They moved to Leavenworth in 1962. For 28 years, Genevieve cared for many children at Happy Hours Day Nursery.

Genevieve was an active member of First United Methodist Church. She belonged to the Martha Circle women’s group. She was also a lifelong member of the Hazel Nutcrackers Square Dance Club, where she and Jimmie served as presidents.

She is survived by her son, USAF Lt. Col. Ret. Dana (Sonya) Evans, Panama City, Florida; daughter, Jeanette (David) Desautels, Leavenworth, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Dan Timba) Evans, Marshfield, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Don (Debbie) Collins, Independence, Kansas; and a sister, Jeanie (Freddie) May, Eugene, Oregon.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie, a son, John Evans, her brothers, JD, Glen, Dale, Denver and Jim, and her sisters, Arlene and Evonna.

Her light is shining brightly in heaven with Jimmie and John.

We want to thank the nurses, ICU staff and doctors of Providence Medical Center for their compassion and care of Genevieve.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church in Leavenworth or the American Heart Association.

Published on April 09, 2021