Idabelle Caroline Edlin

Obituary

Idabelle Caroline Edlin, 100, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas. She was born April 1, 1921, in Leavenworth County, Kansas, to Oliver Frank and Carrie Agnes (Saunders) New.

She graduated from Jarbalo High School in 1938 and completed a bookkeeping degree at the Kansas City College of Commerce.

In 1942, she married Glen Edlin, who was serving the U.S. Army in Atlanta, Georgia. Following the war, Glen and Ida lived in several places before returning to Leavenworth to run Edlin Grocery from 1955-1963. Glen and Ida moved to Lawrence to operate the Sinclair Bulk Agency in 1963 and then to Topeka as owners of Edlin Oil Company in 1972. Throughout these years Ida worked alongside Glen managing the office and planting vegetable gardens.

Ida will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her gentle spirit, love of family, commitment to God and his church, faithful prayer life, welcoming home, birthday cards and taking pictures.

After 62 years of marriage, Glen preceded Ida in death in 2004. They are survived by three children: Glenda Stevenson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Steven (Miriam), Bella Vista, Alabama, and James (Jo), Olathe, Kansas. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at High Prairie Church in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 12:30 pm. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens in Leavenworth, Kansas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries at ncm.org or the High Prairie Church.

Published on April 09, 2021