Jeanie Lawrence

Obituary

Carole J. (Jeanie) Lawrence, 80, Leavenworth, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2021, at her home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Easton, Kansas, the daughter of George A. Harnish and Frances A. (Striegel) Harnish.

Jeanie graduated from Easton High School in 1958 and began working at Fort Leavenworth. On May 13, 1961, Jeanie married Bobby D. Lawrence at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Easton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2013.

After they were married, they moved to Camp Pendleton, California, where Jeanie worked in the administrative section at the Navy hospital there while Bobby served in the United Stated Marine Corps.

Jeanie is survived by her children, Michael (Tara) Lawrence, Fallbrook, California, and Patty (David) Scharinger, Leavenworth; her son-in-law, Kerry Brungardt, Lansing; sisters-in-law, Connie Harnish, Leavenworth, and Nancy Reed, Easton; a brother-in-law, Bill Lawrence, Lawrence, Kansas; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Michele Ann Brungardt; a sister, Kathleen Pryor, and her brothers, Bernie Harnish and Joe Harnish.

Jeanie began working in the kitchen at Salt Creek Valley School in September 1972. She enjoyed that job very much before transitioning to the Easton USD 449 Board of Education office, serving as the superintendent’s secretary and food service director until she retired in July 2000 after 22 years of dedicated service.

She was an avid quilter and lovingly made a quilt for each of her grandchildren upon their graduation from high school. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery and reading. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and many friends. Jeanie was warm and welcoming to everyone and made friends everywhere she went.

Jeanie was very active in St. Joseph Catholic parish as a member of the Altar Society, choir and various committees. Her devotion to her faith was a beautiful example for her family. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Kickapoo Board of Trustees, Easton High School Alumni Association and generously gave her time to many causes.

Visitation beginning with the rosary will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. David Simpson as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Easton. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Published on April 12, 2021