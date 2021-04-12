Jevin Michael Reynolds

Obituary

1981 – 2021

Jevin Reynolds, 40, Leavenworth, Kansas, died Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Homegoing services are Saturday, April 17, 2021, at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church. Cremation will follow these services. Visitation is at 11:30 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to assist with funeral expenses and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th St., Atchison, KS, 66002. A complete obituary is at www.arensbergpruett.com

Published on April 12, 2021