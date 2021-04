Wilma Virginia Larabee

Obituary

Wilma Virginia Larabee, 86, Leavenworth, died Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Published on April 12, 2021