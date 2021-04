John L. Bennett

Obituary

John L. Bennett, 81, Lansing, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on John’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on April 13, 2021