Dick C. Thiessen

Obituary

Dick C. Thiessen, 84, Port St Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2021.

He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Mitchell (Dell), Brenda Brune, Jodi Prolago (Greg), Linda Puckett (Richard), Theresa Barnes and Nancy Kerns. He is also survived by his siblings, Carl Thiessen, Doris Oaks (Herman), Peggy Krause (Red) and also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Dick was a veteran, retired from the Army in 1975, and lived in Leavenworth most of his life.

Dick will be cremated and then inurned at a later date.

He was deeply loved by many and will very much be missed.

Published on April 16, 2021