Emil Francis Wiley

Obituary

Emil Francis Wiley was born Oct. 1, 1928, to Othal O. and Eva (Graham) Wiley in a farmhouse near Reno in Leavenworth County, Kansas. He passed away on April 11 in the stone house that he helped build. He attended Pony Creek School, a one-room school, and then graduated from Tonganoxie High School in 1945 at the age of 16. He received a Union Pacific scholarship. He was a member of the Meadowlark 4-H Club and exhibited at the Leavenworth County Fair. In 1945 he received a watch for first place outstanding exhibitor at the county fair from the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.

He attended Kansas State one semester and had to return home to help on the family farm and then continued farming all his life. He grew corn, soybeans, wheat, milo and put up a lot of brome hay and raised commercial polled Hereford cattle in partnership with his son-in-law.

In 1951 he was united in marriage to Donna Kaufman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lawrence. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary together. In 1963 his family organized the Reno Bobwhite 4-H Club and he served as club community leader for many years. The name for the club was chosen because as you drove down a country road the quail would fly up. He was president of the Leavenworth County 4-H Council for several years and helped build two council concession stands at the county fairgrounds. He also volunteered at the Tonganoxie Historical Society concession stand during the summer ballgames.

Preceding him in death were his parents and infant son, Ronald.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Cheryl Wiley, Lawrence, Crystal Miles (Steven), Lawrence; sons, Alan Wiley, Overland Park, Kansas, Rob Wiley (companion Julie Perry), Eudora, Dan Wiley (Sonia), Leavenworth, and grandchildren, Jason Miles (Dana Gude) Lawrence, Austin Wiley, Independence, Missouri, Christy Wiley, Leavenworth; his sisters, Janet Kaiser, Jacksonville, Florida, June Hagenbuch, Holton, and sister-in-law, Beryl Kaufman, Lawrence.

A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life for family members and friends will be held on May 22 at 3 p.m. at the Wiley Farm. Memorials and cards may be sent to the Reno Bobwhite 4-H Club, Trinity Lutheran Church and Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 in care of Quisenberry Funeral Home, 604 E. 4th St., Tonganoxie, KS, 66086.

Published on April 16, 2021