Robin Blaine Dalby

Obituary

Robin Blaine Dalby celebrated life to the fullest in his 71 years on this earth. He was called to be with his Lord on April 14, 2021. Robin was born on Aug. 26, 1949, in Bismarck, North Dakota, the son of Herschel and Leota Dalby. When he was in fourth grade, his family moved to Leavenworth, Kansas, so his father, Herschel, could receive care at the Veterans Affairs hospital. Robin worked hard with his brother, Garry, and mother to build a life and home there.

His mother, Leota, always an advocate for education, ensured Robin had the opportunity to attend college. In 1971, he graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in industrial engineering and through ROTC, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army. As a reminder of hard work and the importance of education, Robin proudly displayed his framed slide rule and chemistry table in his home. His strong work ethic and love of learning is something Robin proudly passed to his children.

On Jan. 8, 1972, Robin married his college sweetheart, Tina Dalby, and they remained a devoted team for 49 years. Their commitment to each other was second to none, setting a standard to which all who surrounded them aspired. They loved, laughed and played hard, creating a loving home where they raised four children. Robin’s children filled him with pride; he celebrated when they celebrated, and hurt when they hurt, while imparting the lessons of a life well lived. His greatest lesson was of family and how to love and support each other. His favorite ways to demonstrate this love were finding and refurbishing furniture for his children’s homes, and creating wooden toys for his grandchildren.

Throughout their life together, Tina and Robin made a home in eight different cities, ultimately calling Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, a community they love, home. Robin had a career full of moves and accomplishments, but he was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. Known by many as “Coach” or the “Mayor of Radnor Circle,” he never met a person who wasn’t a friend. He volunteered his time at church, school and in the community. He loved coaching youth basketball, including for each of his children and countless others in the community. Through coaching he was able to spread his love of life, his humor and his wisdom to so many.

Family, faith, fellowship and determination are all words that describe our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Through health battles and setbacks, he re-learned how to walk and was able to accompany each daughter down the aisle and stand as best man at his son’s wedding. He chose the joy in life over physical pain every single day. This was a feat that was only possible through his treasured daily walks with his dear friend, Tim Whims. He was a beloved brother to Garry, and considered his in-laws as brothers and sisters as well.

Robin is survived by his wife, Tina Dalby; brother, Garry (Pat) Dalby; children, Heather (Ryan) Luttenton, Damon (Alison) Dalby, Lyndsay (Nathan) Hanna, and Annie (Evan) Treharne; and nine grandchildren: Dalby, Quinn, Charlie, Macklyn, Blaine, Berkley, Nolan, Heidi, and Adler. He is also survived by treasured family members, Marianne Grodberg, Steve (Terri) Damon and Jackie Sanner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Leota Dalby Jones, his stepfather, Alva Jones, and his brother-in-law, Joel Grodberg. Throughout his life he loved his 15 nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Friday April 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Detroit, Michigan. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website,

http://www.stjohnsdetroit.org/, and http://www.facebook.com/stjohnsdetroit

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Detroit Police Athletic League Basketball (where he coached basketball for many years) https://detroitpal.org/givenow/ or The Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246 Please note Robin Dalby in the Tribute section for either organization.

Published on April 20, 2021