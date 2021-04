Terry Dean Elliott

Obituary

Terry Dean Elliott, 73, Leavenworth, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Kindred Hospital Northland.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Brent Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery with U.S. Army honors. Belden-Larkin Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published on April 20, 2021