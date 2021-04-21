Karley Renee Housworth

Obituary

Karley Renee Housworth passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center following a tragic car accident. She was 18 years old.

Karley was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Dixie Ann Housworth. She was the youngest of three children. Karley was a senior at Leavenworth High School and getting ready to proudly graduate in May. She expressed interest in going to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. She was happily beginning a new relationship with her boyfriend, Zack Livengood, and was eagerly moving on to the next phase of her life.

Karley was an extremely artistic and creative person. She expressed her art through many different mediums. She enjoyed watching Anime, taking care of her many animals and listening to her wide range of music. She spent a lot of time with her friends and family talking about big ideas and making everybody in the room laugh. Karley was not only funny, she was compassionate and generous and would never say no to helping anyone.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dixie. She is survived by her sisters, Kelsey N. Housworth and Kayla N. Svensson, as well as her aunt, Jeanie Mowery, guardians Donna Housworth and Bruce Mayhugh, cousin Kali Barden, and was loved by many other family members and friends.

Visitation and memorial service will be held at Pilgrim Community Church in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. Flowers and donations can be sent to the family at 1120 Olive St. in Leavenworth, Kansas. Masks are encouraged at the service.

Published on April 21, 2021