Virginia Mae Hattok

Obituary

Virginia Mae Hattok, 80, Leavenworth, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 18, 1941, in Laclede, Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Mildred (McGregor) Moore.

She attended grade school in Rothville, Missouri. Virginia graduated from Northwestern High School, in Mendon, Missouri, in 1958.

Virginia moved to Leavenworth after graduation and began working at Hallmark Cards. She also worked at Fort Leavenworth, Saint John Hospital and Pleasant Ridge High School. Virginia later took the civil service test and was hired at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center where she retired from after almost 30 years.

On June 17, 1961, she married Joseph “Fred” Hattok. He survives at the home after 59 years of marriage. Virginia is also survived by four children, Lori (Rob) Simmons, Deborah (Matt) Ernzen, Mark (Lori) Hattok and Patricia (Allen) Serrano; 11 grandchildren, Kevin (Shelby) Sloan, Jeff Sloan, Chad Bailey, Michele Brown, Brad Simmons, Chelsea (Chase) Fletchall, Jennah (Nick) Flynn, John (Kim) Ernzen, Austen, Nicholas and Dylan Serrano; two sisters, Margary (Jerome) Scheele and Peggy (Gail) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Harold Hattok and Bud Kreutzer; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Doris Lambie, Betty Harre and Margaret Kreutzer.

She enjoyed attending anything her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. Virginia loved being in the yard mowing and gardening. She also enjoyed embroidering, sewing, knitting, crocheting, refinishing old furniture and just being home. She was a fan of most sports, especially KU basketball, and loved feeding and watching birds.

Visitation beginning with the praying of the rosary will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph of the Valley Church in Leavenworth, Kansas. Private burial will follow at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph-St. Lawrence Church. Masks are encouraged.

Published on April 21, 2021