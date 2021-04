Ralph G. Beckwith

Obituary

Ralph G. Beckwith, 79, Leavenworth, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at home.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Church with Fr. William McEvoy as celebrant. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Published on April 22, 2021