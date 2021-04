Raphael L. Hrenchir Jr.

Obituary

Raphael L. Hrenchir Jr., 92, Leavenworth, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. with the praying of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Marianand Mendem as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Published on April 22, 2021