Chlorissa Gallagher

Obituary

Chlorissa Gallagher, 89, Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Lansing Care and Rehabilitation.

Graveside services will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.

Published on April 23, 2021