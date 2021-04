James P. Kile Sr.

Obituary

James P. Kile Sr., 87, Leavenworth, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Lansing Care and Rehabilitation.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Mount Muncie Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.

Published on April 23, 2021