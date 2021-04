Lucette J. Weeks

Obituary

Lucette J. Weeks, 92, Leavenworth, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Published on April 23, 2021