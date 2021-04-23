Raphael L. Hrenchir Jr.

Obituary

Raphael L. Hrenchir Jr., 92, Leavenworth, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Emmett, Kansas, the son of Raphael L. Sr. and Marcella C. (Haug) Hrenchir.

On Dec. 1, 1974, Raphael married Anna Lea Selvey at St. Joseph Church in Leavenworth. She preceded him in death in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rita Seymour.

Raphael is survived by six children, Linda (William) Warne, Raymond (Cynthia) Beall, Debra (Edward) Ludwig, Joan Hrenchir-Pind, Ann Pratt and Teresa Morrison; 21 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald, Walt and Vincent; and a sister, Mary Hrenchir.

He served in the United States Army and the Army Air Corps. Raphael was a veterans’ Honor Flight recipient. He was involved in his community, serving on the board of the Council on Aging. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of his church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In his free time, Raphael enjoyed gardening, woodcarving, birdwatching and doing anything he could to be outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling.

A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. with the praying of the rosary at 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Marianand Mendem as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

