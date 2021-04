Carol A. Heim

Obituary

Carol A. Heim, 82, Leavenworth, died Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Visitation beginning with the praying of the rosary will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Published on April 26, 2021