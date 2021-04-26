David Wayne McCall

Obituary

David Wayne McCall, a resident of Leavenworth County his entire life, died unexpectedly of complications of pneumonia on Friday, April 23, 2021, at KU Med Center. David was born to Donald E. and Erlean Lorenza Journey on March 1, 1947, at Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth.

After graduating from Fairmount Grade School and then Lansing High School in 1965, David began his work career at Missouri Valley Steel as a welder, and in 2010 began his retirement after working 23 years as an equipment mechanic for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He oversaw the maintenance of 22 church-owned buildings in the greater Kansas City and Topeka area.

In 1966, David married his childhood sweetheart, Beth Ann Thomas, and they continued to live on the home place in High Prairie Township where David’s father purchased farmland in 1946. David and Beth continued to live on that land throughout their marriage. To that union two children were born, Heidi Dawn Pavett, Minnesota, and Michael David McCall. Six grandchildren were added throughout the years; Heidi and Greg Pavett having three, Samantha, Jack and Chloe, and Michael and Toni McCall having three, Nate, Kiki and Joey. The pride of David’s life was his family.

David and Beth enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed all the diverse beauty of the United States and Canada. David and Beth restored a 1967 Airstream trailer and for several years they belonged to the Kansas City Airstream Club and participated in many rallies and events throughout the region and the United States.

Those left to remember the great times and love that they shared are his wife, Beth: daughter, Heidi (Greg), Victoria, Minnesota; son, Michael (Toni); his six grandchildren; brother, Curtis McCall, Lenexa; sister, Marilyn Marquis (Dennis), Leavenworth, sister- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the country.

David’s celebration of life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1020 Limit St. in Leavenworth. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. David will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, David would find joy in a donation to Operation Wildlife or The Humanity Alliance, a nonprofit founded and operated by his daughter- and son-in-law.

Condolences may be left on David’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on April 26, 2021