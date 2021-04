Donald ‘Jimmy’ Tevebaugh

Obituary

Donald “Jimmy” Tevebaugh, 67, Overland Park, died April 23, 2021.

His wife, kids and grandkids will miss his tight bear hugs and easy laughter dearly. Visitation is April 27, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home. Graveside service is April 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery. The funeral home website is porterfuneralhome.com

Published on April 26, 2021