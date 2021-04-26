Donna Lou Hedrick

Obituary

Donna Lou Hedrick passed away March 31, 2021.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Donna used her degree in nursing to help develop several Life Flight programs for different hospitals. This career led her to Florida where she eventually moved into the home health care sector, before enjoying an early retirement.

Her great passion was running. Her multiple marathons had her traveling and helping charitable organizations around the world in her younger years.

She is survived and celebrated by her children and their partners, TeCe and Matthew, Brandon and Jennifer, as well as grandchildren Sebastian and Lux.

Published on April 26, 2021