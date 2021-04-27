Larry Tristan Walker Sr.

Obituary

1937-2021

Larry passed away April 25, 2021, in his home in Ogden, Utah, with his family by his side. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, Larry was an Army career officer whose 23 years of service included two tours in Vietnam. His many awards included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross. While posted at Fort Leavenworth, he attended and taught at the Army Command and General Staff College, and then headed up CECOM SDSC. He retired from the Signals Warfare Lab at Vint Hill Farms Station, Virginia.

Larry was always interested in radios and communications and became the youngest ham radio operator in Georgia (call sign K4LLQ). He was a member and past president of the Fauquier Amateur Radio Association and a 58-year member of the Military Auxiliary Radio Systems (MARS). He was also a general aviation pilot and past president of Flying Club 1 (7VGO).

Larry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen, brother Perry, son Larry, daughter Pam (Lee), and stepchildren, Richa (Hans), Roland (Jeanette) and Jimmie (Jennifer).

Interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank Ashby Hospice Care and suggests that memorial donations be made to your local hospice organization.

Published on April 27, 2021