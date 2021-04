Paul Hansroth

Obituary

Paul Hansroth, 84, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at KU Medical Center.

To honor his request, no service is planned. His body was cremated. Condolences may be left on Paul’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Published on April 27, 2021