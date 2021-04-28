Carol Ann Heim

Carol Ann Heim, 82, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away, Sunday, April 25, 2021.

She was born April 9, 1939, in Leavenworth, the daughter of John Joseph and Mary Gertrude (Christ) Kern. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and graduated from Immaculata High School in 1957.

On May 16, 1959, Carol married John Eugene Heim. He preceded her in death Dec. 15, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Terese, in February 1969; and a granddaughter, Shelbee Loraine Heim, in July 2012.

After high school, Carol went to work at Fort Leavenworth as a secretary and worked until she and Johnny started their family with the birth of their oldest son, John Randall. At that time, she became a full-time stay-at-home farm wife and mother until 1984 when she returned to work at the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, where she continued her working career until her retirement in March 2000.

Carol was very actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She attended every event she possibly could, from school programs, 4-H contests and sporting events to church and family activities. She shared her many talents with anyone she could. She was a 4-H leader and taught sewing and cross-stitch to many youths in the community. She loved baking and made wedding and birthday cakes for anyone who asked. One of her favorite things to do was bake her amazing decorated sugar cookies and share them with everyone. She was a talented seamstress who was always willing to create or alter an outfit or dress for family and friends. In her later years, she used her talents to sew angel gowns for Alexandria’s House, an organization for families who have lost an infant at birth.

She enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting games and continued attending games even after they had graduated. Sports brought her great joy, whether it was Immaculata High School, Pleasant Ridge, Benedictine, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, KU basketball or youth soccer and baseball. She would drop everything to go to a game.

After retirement, Carol loved to travel and play scrabble and bunco with a very special group of friends. Some of those friends have preceded her in death and she is certainly enjoying being reunited with them now.

Carol is survived by her sons, Randy (Cheri) Heim and Gary (Sandra) Heim; two daughters, Kathleen (Schwartz) Glover and Julie (Brian) Beying, all of Leavenworth; eight grandchildren, Brad (A.J.) Heim, Bart Heim, Brandon (Elizabeth) Heim, Alyson Heim, Maggie Schwartz, Matt Schwartz, Seth Beying and Cooper Beying; two great-grandchildren, Taylor, and Brayden; her brother, John J. (Bonnie) Kern, of Moorhead, Minnesota; a sister-in-law, Alice Theis; brothers-in-law, Cloyd Eugene Heim and Donald (Gerianne) Heim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be accepting friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, beginning with the praying of the rosary at 5 p.m. at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph of the Valley Church or the Pleasant Ridge High School athletic program.

