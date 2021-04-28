Donna D. Lovelady

Obituary

Donna D. Lovelady, 63, Leavenworth, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was married to her husband, Johnnie Lovelady, for 46 years.

She is survived by two children, Noah Lovelady and Vanessa (Keith) Tolliver, grandson Collin Tolliver and brothers, Emery and Mark Anderson. She is with her other grandson, Spencer Tolliver, in heaven.

She was a wonderful nurse who had compassion for others. She was raised in Weston, Missouri. Donna was saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1504 Klemp, Leavenworth, Kansas.

A memorial service will be held at the church Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. Donna was loved and will be missed by many.

Published on April 28, 2021