Serena Kay ‘Sam’ (Minear) Gagliardi

Obituary

Serena Kay “Sam” (Minear) Gagliardi, 63, Basehor, Kansas, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her niece’s home in Salina, Kansas, after a courageous four-year battle with colon cancer.

Serena was born March 4, 1958, in Salina, the fifth child of Dwight D. and Bernadine B. (Mettlen) Minear. Serena attended Salina Central High School.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight; sister, Marianna Maginness; brother, Steven D. Minear; and sister-in-law, Sylvia B. Hoversten Minear.

She is survived by her mother, Bernadine B. Minear; daughter, Ashley Ryan Burns; granddaughter, Andrea Nicole Hernandez; grandson, Keytin; granddaughters, Haylin, Addy and Ally; brother, Jay C. Minear; sister, Shelley Ann Buchannan; her faithful friend, Adrianne Forson; her trusted companion, Zach the wonder dog; and many family and friends who loved her dearly.

Serena worked in the medical industry and DJ’d many years for Noones Tunes in Kansas City. Serena was a special lady to her family and friends, always a happy person and never forgot a name.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Alden-Harrington Funeral Home, Bonner Springs, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the University of Kansas Health System to support Cancer Care, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina, Alden-Harrington Funeral Home, Bonner Springs, or https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/donate

Published on April 28, 2021