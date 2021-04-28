Wesley Scott Buhrman

Obituary

Wesley Scott Buhrman, 64, Hutchinson, died April 26, 2021, while in the care of Hospice House. He was born July 24, 1956, in St. John, to Carl and Jean (Kernohan) Buhrman.

Wes graduated from Scott Community High School in 1975 and from Liberal Area Vocational Technical School, with training in mechanics. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was hired by Cities Service Gas Company a few years after graduating from vocational college and he worked there for over 20 years in different capacities (mechanic, superintendent of vehicle operations and meter technician).

Wes fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning his own business when he opened the Buhrman Service Station on Main street in Hutchinson. Wes continued his self-employment dream in a handyman capacity once he committed to the care of both his parents through their later years.

Wes is survived by his children, Deon Buhrman, Basehor, Gerome Buhrman (Jennifer), Olathe; grandchildren, Kaden, Ashtyn Payton, Mia, Emmerson; mother, Jean Buhrman, Hutchinson; brother, Ron Buhrman (Deb), Hesston; nephews and niece, Brett, Blake, Amy; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Buhrman.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10th Avenue United Methodist Church, 300 W. 10th Ave., Hutchinson. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Attica Cemetery. Friends may sign his memorial book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family present to receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.

Published on April 28, 2021