Addelin B. Evans

Obituary

Addelin B. Evans went to heaven on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home in Aurora, Missouri. She was 88 years old. She was born on May 10, 1932, to Albert and Clara Rinker in Barry County.

She married Glen Evans on Aug. 31, 1953. They were married for nearly 32 years before he passed in 1985.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathie Goodin, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Rebecca Fishe, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a son, David (Brenda) Evans, Independence, Kansas, two grandchildren, Jessica Fishe, Brooklyn, New York, and Seth Evans, Independence, Kansas, a son-in-law, William Fishe, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a longtime friend and companion, Al Andrews, Aurora, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Benton, Willie and Ray Rinker, three sisters, Pearl Carney, Maggie Bell Lasiter and Agnes Shoemaker, a son-in-law, Robert Goodin, and her grandson, Cody Goodin, in 2002.

She will be deeply missed. Nobody could ever replace our dear mother.

Her visitation and funeral were held at Peterson Funeral Home in Aurora, Missouri, on April 21-22. She was laid to rest following the funeral at Nolan Cemetery in Galena, Missouri.

Memorial donations can be given in her name to: American Lung Association (Research Only), Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME, 04243.