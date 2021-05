Randall Scott Vossmer

Obituary

Randall Scott Vossmer, 53, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.