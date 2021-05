Stephen T. Charlton

Obituary

Stephen T. Charlton, 30, Leavenworth, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery.

Belden-Larkin Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.