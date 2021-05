Thomas Burton

Obituary

Thomas Burton, 78, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Church of The Open Door in Leavenworth. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery.