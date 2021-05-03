Betty Eileen Fitzpatrick

Obituary

Betty Eileen Fitzpatrick, 75, Winchester, Kansas, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Providence Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Guide Dogs for the Blind and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com

Betty was born Jan. 1, 1946, in Springfield, Ilinois, the daughter of Wesley L. and Ruth Ann (Tremaine) Duncan. She worked as a registration secretary for Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, from 1998-2012. Betty enjoyed making ceramics, collecting Tiffany lamps, rings, Alegra shoes and especially her animals and pets which include seven cats, five dogs and a pony.

She was married to Walter F. Fitzpatrick on March 30, 1967, in Dakota City, Nebraska, by a justice of the peace. Mr. Fitzpatrick survives of the home. Additional survivors include two nephews and one niece. Her parents and two brothers, Wesley Allen and Ronald Eugene Duncan, preceded her in death.