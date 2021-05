Eula Gaynell ‘Gay’ Edlin

Obituary

Eula Gaynell “Gay” Edlin, 88, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at The Village of Cameron, Cameron, Missouri.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, Missouri, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri. Their phone number is 816-858-2129 and their website is www.rollinsfuneralhome.net