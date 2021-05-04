Michael R. (Mike) Clark

Obituary

Michael R. (Mike) Clark, 68, Easton, Kansas, passed away April 30, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Frank and Evelyn (Pearsley) Clark.

Mike graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1970.

On June 25, 1971, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Joanie Clark. She preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 2016, just after their 45th wedding anniversary. He was also preceded in death by his son, twin brother of Sarah, Jeremiah Michael Clark; his parents; his grandparents; a brother, Steve Clark; and his lifelong friend, Chuck Hutchens.

Mike is survived by his best friend and daughter, Sarah (Jeremy) Ling; five grandchildren, Kailey, Riley, Colby, Chloe and Kaison; his sisters, Janine Bell, Nancy Clark Bauder and Terri DeVore; many nieces and nephews; an array of friends, especially his grandchildren’s aunt, Jen Nedwed, whom he loved and adored and always laughed when she was around.

In high school, Mike was employed at A&W, where he met Joanie. Mike also served in the United States Army and was stationed at Augsburg, Germany, Military Base and Boston, Massachusetts. Mike owned and operated Clark’s Body Shop in Leavenworth for many years. Mike also owned Clark’s Racing and raced at several different locations including I-70 Speedway and Lakeside Speedway. In Mike’s later years, he was an education instructor at Highland Community College in Atchison for 12 years, teaching auto body and collision to many students prior to retirement.

One of his many fun things in life was being the best grandpa he could be to his five beautiful grandchildren. Mike also enjoyed anything cars, painting to include freehand pinstriping, photography of his family and nature, gardening, his lap dog, Katie, and numerous puzzles that he would put together and frame.

Mike will always be well known for his infectious smile, being a perfectionist, meticulous and stubborn, amazing artist and photographer, master of all trades including cars and home remodeling.

Mike had a wonderful life here on this earth, but there is no doubt that he was anxious to be rejoined with his wife and son alongside his parents, his brother, grandparents and friends.

The family of Mike would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice as well as the staff at Country Care of Easton, Kansas, for the care and support they provided to Mike and family.

No services will be planned at this time per his wishes. A family gathering will be planned at a later date. Mike will be cremated and joined alongside his wife on their beautiful piece of property at his daughter’s house. After his wife’s passing, he created a beautiful memorial bench with the help of his friend, Chuck, and his daughter, Sarah. The bench is located on his daughter’s property at Clark’s Willow Lake overlooking the pond with beautiful views of the property, willow trees and sunsets. Mike and Joanie will be once again reunited at this location in the beautiful bench. Memorials are suggested to Country Care of Easton activity fund for activities/supplies dedicated to dementia residents.