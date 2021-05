Eugene James Howard

Eugene James Howard, 76, Leavenworth, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Providence Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 800 W. 7th St., Leavenworth, Kansas. A funeral service will begin at noon Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are sin care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.