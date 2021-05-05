William R. Behee

Obituary

William R. Behee, 82, Leavenworth, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home. He was born April 9, 1939, in Leavenworth to Burt and Dorothy (Wanstreet) Behee.

Bill was a butcher and worked at Safeway, the commissary at Fort Leavenworth and the last 26 years at Papa John’s.

He could pick out the best cuts of meat and he loved to cook for his family and friends. Ribs and brisket were his favorite requests. Bill enjoyed every family gathering during the holidays, especially Thanksgiving so he could cook for everyone.

The Eagles provided another opportunity for his cooking skills. He participated in preparation for many dinners the Eagles sponsored.

Bill leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy; two daughters, Kathy Kozak and Lisa Ragland; a son, Bill; a brother, John; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Brian and John; a brother, Leo; and two sisters, Margee and Rosemary.

Bill was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.