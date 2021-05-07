Ret. Col. James N. Beil

Obituary

Ret. Col. James N. Beil, 91, Leavenworth, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home, 707 S. 6th St., from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 5th and Chestnut streets, with Rev. Dr. David York officiating. A private burial will follow at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.