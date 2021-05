Donna Pearl (Plankenton) Christie

Obituary

Donna Christie passed away May 8, 2021, in DeSoto, Kansas.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie, Kansas.