Jeffrey Dell Vann

Obituary

Jeffrey Dell Vann, 43, Leavenworth, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.