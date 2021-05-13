Maxine Louise Schroyer

Obituary

Maxine Louise Schroyer, 100, Leavenworth, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born March 23, 1921, in Marion, Indiana, to LeRoy and Goldie (Briner) Rowland.

On June 5, 1942, she married Donald D. Schroyer in Olathe, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Betty Freeman; and two grandsons, Robert Freeman and Ronald Schroyer.

Maxine is survived by a son, Robert R. (Marilyn) Schroyer; and a daughter, Donna L. (John) Scanlon; four grandchildren, Todd Freeman, Casey Scanlon, Jason Schroyer and Kim Schroyer, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her greatest love was music. She also enjoyed crafting and playing games.

Maxine was a member of the Eastern Star, First United Methodist Church, Martha’s Circle and the Federal Retirees USP Leavenworth.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A private family graveside at Leavenworth National Cemetery will be at a later date.