Penelope ‘Penny’ J. Hughes

Obituary

Penelope “Penny” J. Hughes, 68, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at home. She was born May 29, 1952, in Leavenworth, the daughter of Melvin and Dorothy (Pogue) Lohman.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Hughes; a daughter, Catherine (Scott) Hurst, Basehor, Kansas; two sons, James (Mi Hsiang) Humbard, Lansing, Kansas, and Christopher (Monica) Marsh, Booneville, Missouri; two sisters, Sharon Collins and Elizabeth Hawkins; two brothers, Melvin Lohman Jr. and Dennis Lohman; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy Cammack.

She enjoyed doing puzzles and cheering on her Kansas City teams. Penny also loved her dogs and spending time with her grandkids.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.