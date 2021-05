Sharon Moppin

Obituary

Sharon Moppin, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Sharon’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.